Hexnode Mobile Device Management Description
Hexnode Mobile Device Management is a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution that provides centralized management and security for mobile and desktop devices across multiple platforms. The platform supports Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS devices. The solution offers zero-touch enrollment capabilities for automated device provisioning and onboarding. It includes kiosk mode functionality to configure devices for single-purpose or multi-app use cases. Remote assistance features enable IT administrators to troubleshoot devices from any location. For Android devices, the platform provides Knox mobile enrollment, work profile management, geofencing policies, and OS update control. iOS management includes mandatory app installation, Apple DEP integration, iCloud backup restrictions, AirPlay control, and web content filtering. Windows device management features BitLocker management, OTA updates and patches, location tracking, and email/network configuration. The platform includes patch management capabilities to control and defer device updates. Automated workflows streamline device lifecycle management from provisioning through de-provisioning. Policy enforcement allows administrators to configure security settings, deploy applications, and restrict device functionality across the managed fleet. Additional capabilities include remote device wipe, user access control, real-time monitoring, custom script execution, browsing restrictions, and instant alerts. The solution supports both corporate-owned and BYOD deployment scenarios with work profile separation on Android devices.
Hexnode Mobile Device Management FAQ
Common questions about Hexnode Mobile Device Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hexnode Mobile Device Management is Unified endpoint management platform for mobile and desktop device fleets developed by Hexnode. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Zero Trust, Remote Access.
