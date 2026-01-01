Jamf Now Description

Jamf Now is a mobile device management solution designed for small businesses to manage Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The platform provides device enrollment, configuration, and security capabilities through a centralized dashboard. The solution offers device security features including remote lock, unlock, Lost Mode activation, and remote wipe capabilities for lost or stolen devices. It includes endpoint protection against Mac malware, adware, and ransomware. Password synchronization ensures cloud identity passwords remain synced with local Mac passwords. The platform uses Blueprints to distribute applications, settings, and restrictions across enrolled devices. App Installers automate the sourcing, packaging, and deployment of third-party Mac applications. A Self Service portal allows users to access and install approved applications on demand without IT intervention. Jamf Now provides security updates about evolving macOS malware through research. The solution is positioned for small businesses with minimal IT resources, offering simplified deployment and management of Apple device fleets. The platform includes monitoring capabilities to track device security status and identify risky activities requiring attention.