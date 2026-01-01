Jamf Now Logo

Jamf Now

MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Jamf Now Description

Jamf Now is a mobile device management solution designed for small businesses to manage Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The platform provides device enrollment, configuration, and security capabilities through a centralized dashboard. The solution offers device security features including remote lock, unlock, Lost Mode activation, and remote wipe capabilities for lost or stolen devices. It includes endpoint protection against Mac malware, adware, and ransomware. Password synchronization ensures cloud identity passwords remain synced with local Mac passwords. The platform uses Blueprints to distribute applications, settings, and restrictions across enrolled devices. App Installers automate the sourcing, packaging, and deployment of third-party Mac applications. A Self Service portal allows users to access and install approved applications on demand without IT intervention. Jamf Now provides security updates about evolving macOS malware through research. The solution is positioned for small businesses with minimal IT resources, offering simplified deployment and management of Apple device fleets. The platform includes monitoring capabilities to track device security status and identify risky activities requiring attention.

Jamf Now FAQ

Common questions about Jamf Now including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Jamf Now is MDM solution for small businesses to manage and secure Apple devices developed by Jamf. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Apple, Configuration Management, Device Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →