Huawei MDM Security Description

Huawei MDM Security is a mobile information security operation management platform that provides mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities. The platform manages the secure operation of mobile terminals and applications through configuration, policy, control, audit, and analysis functions. The solution supports management of enterprise-owned and individual-owned devices, including Android Enterprise, Android AOSP, and Huawei HarmonyOS devices. It accommodates multiple working modes such as BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), COPE (Corporate-Owned, Personally Enabled), and COBO (Corporate-Owned, Business Only). The platform includes an enterprise application store for application release, version management, and scope control. Administrators can create application protection policies and manage application data and access permissions. The system supports gray release of applications, silent installation, uninstallation, and updates. MDM Security features an integrated application VPN developed on zero-trust architecture, supporting Full-Device and Per-App modes with TCP and UDP traffic transmission. The platform includes mobile threat defense with virus scanning capabilities and supports virus database updates on private and public networks. The solution automatically deploys and executes policies including application, device configuration, and compliance policies. It supports static and dynamic groups with automatic deployment when devices connect to the MDM Security server. The platform can be deployed in high availability mode and supports virtualized and container-based deployment for scalability. Control instructions and service data flows can be encrypted, with local encrypted storage of client policies and configuration data.