JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is a unified endpoint management platform that enables IT teams to manage, configure, secure, and support devices across multiple operating systems including Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android. The platform provides centralized device management capabilities from a single administrative console. The solution includes cross-OS device management for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems to configure, secure, and support endpoint and server infrastructure. For Apple devices, it supports Apple MDM enrollment, which is required for all Apple devices beginning with macOS Big Sur (11.0). The platform integrates with Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager for Zero-Touch Enrollment capabilities. JumpCloud MDM requires agent installation on managed devices (Mac, Windows, Linux). For Windows systems, certain security commands utilize the Windows MDM protocol on the backend to execute commands immediately or when offline devices come online. Remote and distributed workers can download the agent directly to their devices. The platform includes additional capabilities such as patch management for automated version control across Windows, macOS, Ubuntu Linux, browsers, and applications. It offers identity lifecycle management for centralized identity and access management, conditional access policies based on dynamic properties, and multi-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized logins. JumpCloud MDM is part of the broader JumpCloud Directory Platform, which combines device management with identity and access management capabilities. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to manage heterogeneous device environments without vendor lock-in.

JumpCloud Mobile Device Management (MDM) is MDM solution for managing devices across Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android developed by JumpCloud. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Cross Platform, Device Security.

