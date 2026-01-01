NinjaOne Mobile Device Management Logo

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management

MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management Description

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is a mobile device management solution that provides centralized management of Android and Apple mobile devices within a unified platform. The product supports management of smartphones alongside other endpoint types including Windows, macOS, Linux, virtual machines, and networking devices through a single interface. The solution offers device enrollment capabilities with zero-touch enrollment options and policy templates for streamlined setup. It supports both corporate-owned devices and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenarios. Security features include remote device actions such as device lock, device wipe, passcode reset, and device restrictions to mitigate data loss risks. The platform provides automated device provisioning and remote support capabilities for mobile devices. It includes policy management functionality for configuring and enforcing security policies across enrolled devices. The system offers visibility and control over mobile device inventory and status. NinjaOne MDM is designed to consolidate mobile device management with broader endpoint management functions, reducing the need for separate management tools. The solution aims to support IT departments and managed service providers in managing mixed device environments from a centralized console.

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management FAQ

Common questions about NinjaOne Mobile Device Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is MDM solution for managing Android and Apple devices alongside other endpoints developed by NinjaOne. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, Apple, BYOD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →