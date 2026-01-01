NinjaOne Mobile Device Management
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management Description
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management is a mobile device management solution that provides centralized management of Android and Apple mobile devices within a unified platform. The product supports management of smartphones alongside other endpoint types including Windows, macOS, Linux, virtual machines, and networking devices through a single interface. The solution offers device enrollment capabilities with zero-touch enrollment options and policy templates for streamlined setup. It supports both corporate-owned devices and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenarios. Security features include remote device actions such as device lock, device wipe, passcode reset, and device restrictions to mitigate data loss risks. The platform provides automated device provisioning and remote support capabilities for mobile devices. It includes policy management functionality for configuring and enforcing security policies across enrolled devices. The system offers visibility and control over mobile device inventory and status. NinjaOne MDM is designed to consolidate mobile device management with broader endpoint management functions, reducing the need for separate management tools. The solution aims to support IT departments and managed service providers in managing mixed device environments from a centralized console.
NinjaOne Mobile Device Management FAQ
