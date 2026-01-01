Absolute for Chromebooks
Absolute for Chromebooks Description
Absolute for Chromebooks is a device management platform that extends the capabilities of the Google Admin Console. The product provides visibility and control over Chromebook devices, as well as Windows and Mac endpoints, from a single cloud-based console. The platform enables administrators to track device location and status even when devices are off-network. It includes remote device freeze capabilities and device recovery services through the Absolute Investigations team working with law enforcement. The solution monitors device health through hardware attribute reporting, device leasing reports, and connection history tracking. It provides pre-built and custom reporting capabilities for device inventory and usage analysis. For K-12 education environments, the platform monitors web usage and application adoption beyond Google Workspace. It tracks visited websites and measures the return on investment from web applications. The system generates detailed user behavior metrics including login/unlock events, device interaction events, and average daily usage by device. The platform includes alerting functionality that flags missing devices and notifies administrators when they connect to the internet. It tracks new device activations and maintains connection history for compliance and optimization purposes. Administrators can manage Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac devices from the unified console, with the ability to monitor and control devices both on-network and off-network.
