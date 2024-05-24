Hexnode Kiosk Management Description

Hexnode Kiosk Management is a unified endpoint management solution that enables organizations to remotely create and manage kiosk experiences across multiple device types and operating systems from a centralized dashboard. The platform supports devices running Windows, iOS, Android, macOS, ChromeOS, and tvOS. The solution provides multiple lockdown modes including single-app mode, multi-app mode, web-based kiosk, and a dedicated Hexnode kiosk browser. Organizations can configure devices to restrict user access to specific applications or web content based on their use case requirements. The platform includes automated management capabilities that reduce manual IT tasks by automating routine kiosk operations such as device enrollment, application installation, updates, and compliance enforcement. Zero-touch onboarding methods and pre-configured kiosk templates enable rapid deployment of new devices. Remote control features allow IT administrators to manage kiosk devices from anywhere, including application distribution, device configuration, and security policy enforcement. The solution includes digital signage management capabilities for controlling display content on dedicated screens. Security features include device lockdown controls, data protection mechanisms, and compliance monitoring. The platform provides visibility into all managed kiosks through a single dashboard, enabling centralized monitoring and control across different device form factors and platforms.