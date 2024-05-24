CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Kaseya Mobile Device Management

by Kaseya

MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Kaseya Mobile Device Management Description

Kaseya Mobile Device Management is a module within Kaseya VSA that provides centralized management and security for iOS mobile devices. The solution supports management of Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices. Currently limited to Apple iOS devices, with Android and Chromebook support planned for future releases. The platform enables IT administrators to remotely configure device settings, manage and patch mobile applications, and enforce security policies from a unified interface. Organizations can implement application whitelisting and blacklisting to control which applications users can access on managed devices. Security capabilities include remote wipe functionality, VPN preconfiguration, password enforcement, and automated configuration hardening. The solution provides policy-based monitoring to ensure devices comply with organizational security standards and cyber insurance requirements. Device lifecycle management features include streamlined enrollment processes for onboarding new devices and automated secure erase for offboarding. The platform includes a mobile application that allows administrators to manage endpoints and perform remote control operations from mobile devices. Compliance and reporting functionality includes automated reporting capabilities and integrated compliance documentation to demonstrate adherence to security standards. The solution integrates with other Kaseya VSA modules for unified endpoint management across mobile and traditional computing devices.

Kaseya Mobile Device Management is MDM solution for managing and securing iOS devices within Kaseya VSA platform developed by Kaseya. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management.

