Top picks: PATHScan®, Frame Security Human Risk Reduction, SafeHabits — plus 38 more compared.Human Risk
Evaluating PsyberCog PATHMap® alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
PsyberCog PATHMap® is a commercial Human Risk Management tool developed by PsyberCog. Security professionals most commonly compare it with PATHScan®, Frame Security Human Risk Reduction, SafeHabits, Awareways Culture Scan, and Immersive Labs Resilience Score. All 41 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to PsyberCog PATHMap®, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Anonymous questionnaire that baselines org security culture and employee behavior.
Shares 9 capabilities with PsyberCog PATHMap®: Security Reporting, Education, Anomaly Detection, Benchmark +5 more
Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores.
Shares 5 capabilities with PsyberCog PATHMap®: Security Reporting, Education, Anomaly Detection, Social Engineering +1 more
Fully managed human risk platform with awareness, evidence, and board-ready reporting
Shares 4 capabilities with PsyberCog PATHMap®: Security Reporting, Social Engineering, Security Culture, Security Maturity
Survey tool measuring organizational security culture using behavioral science.
Shares 4 capabilities with PsyberCog PATHMap®: Security Reporting, Security Culture, Security Gap Analysis, Security Maturity
Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.
Shares 3 capabilities with PsyberCog PATHMap®: Security Reporting, Benchmark, Security Maturity
Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,
Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
Anonymous questionnaire that baselines org security culture and employee behavior.
Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores.
Fully managed human risk platform with awareness, evidence, and board-ready reporting
Survey tool measuring organizational security culture using behavioral science.
Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.
Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,
Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with phishing sim, training & agent security.
AI-powered human risk mgmt platform for behavioral security & awareness training
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
Platform detecting employee burnout & stress signals to reduce human security risk.
Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring.
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
Human risk assessment and security awareness training platform
Human risk mgmt platform with phishing simulation & security awareness training
Human risk management platform for detecting, measuring, and reducing cyber risk
Human risk intelligence platform quantifying cybersecurity human risk
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
Real-time security coaching tool that provides feedback at point of risky action
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
Platform providing real-time dashboards & metrics to manage human cyber risk.
Analytics platform measuring human cyber risk via phishing report rates & AI forecasting.
AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks.
HRM platform delivering real-time, behavior-based security training to employees.
AI-powered platform for security awareness training and phishing simulations
Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps
Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks.
Unified human risk platform covering identity, behavior, data, and AI usage.
Automated enterprise managed service removing employee PII from data brokers & dark web.
AI-powered human risk management platform with adaptive training & phishing sim
Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security
AI-driven platform automating personalized phishing simulations and SAT
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and
Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals
Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness
Platform to measure, communicate & reduce human cyber risk in enterprises.
Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs.
Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements.
SMB cybersecurity platform with e-learning, scanning, and NIS2 compliance.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to PsyberCog PATHMap®.
The most popular alternatives to PsyberCog PATHMap® include PATHScan®, Frame Security Human Risk Reduction, SafeHabits, Awareways Culture Scan, and Immersive Labs Resilience Score. These Human Risk Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 41 alternatives to PsyberCog PATHMap® listed on CybersecTools, all within the Human Risk Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
PsyberCog PATHMap® is a commercial Human Risk Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
PsyberCog PATHMap® is a Human Risk Management tool within the broader Human Risk category. It is used by security professionals for human risk management capabilities and can be compared against 41 similar tools.