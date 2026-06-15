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Human Risk Management treats people as a measurable, shifting attack surface instead of a once-a-year training obligation. Rather than running one phishing simulation for everyone and calling it done, these platforms build a per-user risk score from live signals: who clicks, who reports, who reuses credentials, who handles sensitive data, who holds admin rights. They then aim adaptive nudges, just-in-time coaching, and policy controls at the riskiest behavior, and push that risk picture back into the rest of the security stack. This is where the legacy awareness market is heading, and CISOs reach for it when they need to defend a training budget with numbers and genuinely cut social-engineering exposure.
We cover 38 Human Risk Management tools, 2 free and 36 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores.
Fully managed human risk platform with awareness, evidence, and board-ready reporting
Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,
Unified human risk platform covering identity, behavior, data, and AI usage.
Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring.
Platform to measure, communicate & reduce human cyber risk in enterprises.
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
HRM platform delivering real-time, behavior-based security training to employees.
AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks.
Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs.
Analytics platform measuring human cyber risk via phishing report rates & AI forecasting.
SMB cybersecurity platform with e-learning, scanning, and NIS2 compliance.
Platform providing real-time dashboards & metrics to manage human cyber risk.
Platform detecting employee burnout & stress signals to reduce human security risk.
Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.
Survey tool measuring organizational security culture using behavioral science.
Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements.
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals
Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks.
Common questions about Human Risk Management tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Human Risk Management is a security discipline and tooling category that quantifies the risk each individual employee carries, then meets it with personalized coaching and policy controls. It draws signals such as phishing behavior, identity activity, data handling, and privilege level into a per-user score, and uses that score to drive adaptive interventions instead of uniform, calendar-driven training.
Security awareness training is largely content delivery: modules, videos, and scheduled simulations assigned to everyone. Human Risk Management adds measurement and targeting. It scores each user from behavioral and technical signals, concentrates interventions on the people and behaviors that actually carry risk, and exports that risk data to other controls. Most awareness vendors are repositioning toward this model.
Begin with the score: what signals feed it, and can you explain the methodology to managers and HR. Then confirm interventions are adaptive rather than a scheduled content library, and that the score integrates with your IdP, DLP, and SIEM. Finally, weigh the privacy and employment-law implications of per-user monitoring, since those frequently decide the deal more than features do.
Yes. By design it scores people individually, which raises privacy and employment-law questions, especially under GDPR and in jurisdictions with works councils. Before deploying, confirm exactly what data is collected, where individual scores are visible, and whether reporting can be aggregated for leadership while keeping individual data restricted. Treat the privacy review as part of vendor selection, not an afterthought.
Free or built-in options usually stop at basic phishing simulation and canned training, closer to legacy awareness than true human risk management. The defining capabilities here, multi-signal scoring, adaptive interventions, and integration back into identity and data controls, generally require a commercial platform. If your goal is a defensible per-user risk metric and targeted remediation, budget for a paid tool.