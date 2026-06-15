Human Risk Management treats people as a measurable, shifting attack surface instead of a once-a-year training obligation. Rather than running one phishing simulation for everyone and calling it done, these platforms build a per-user risk score from live signals: who clicks, who reports, who reuses credentials, who handles sensitive data, who holds admin rights. They then aim adaptive nudges, just-in-time coaching, and policy controls at the riskiest behavior, and push that risk picture back into the rest of the security stack. This is where the legacy awareness market is heading, and CISOs reach for it when they need to defend a training budget with numbers and genuinely cut social-engineering exposure.

The most comprehensive Human Risk Management directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 38 Human Risk Management tools , 2 free and 36 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.