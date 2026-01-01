Phriendly Phishing Human (Centred) Risk Management Description

Phriendly Phishing is a human risk management platform that provides security awareness training and phishing simulation capabilities. The platform uses a "train not trick" approach focused on behavioral change rather than punitive measures. The platform offers automated phishing simulations that mimic real-world social engineering threats, combined with short training modules designed to build security awareness. Training content is delivered through personalized learning paths that adapt based on user behavior, role, and risk level. The platform includes automated enrollment, simulation deployment, and reporting capabilities. It provides real-time dashboards that track risk scores, compliance metrics, and user progress. The system operates from Australian-based infrastructure to support data residency and compliance requirements. Additional features include Phish Focus for automated detection and triage of phishing attempts with real-time threat intelligence, and customized behavioral change programs with targeted communications. The platform offers expert guidance and reporting support through its Secure Care service. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to reduce human cyber risk by transforming employees into a defensive layer against social engineering attacks. It supports businesses managing internal security programs, partners delivering services to clients, and organizations with existing awareness initiatives.