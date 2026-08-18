PsyberCog PATHMap® Description

PsyberCog PATHMap® is a component of the PsyberCog PATH® Platform, a suite of tools focused on measuring and improving human security behavior within organizations. PATHMap® is specifically positioned as a culture and behavior baseline tool. Based on the platform context, it works alongside PATHScan®, PATHLearn®, and PATHDeploy® to form a unified behavioral insight and decision ecosystem framework. The broader PATH® Platform is designed to: - Quantify the human layer of security performance - Assess cultural norms and behavioral patterns within security and non-security employee populations - Identify alignment gaps between intended and actual security behaviors - Benchmark trust and safety practices across an organization The PATHScan® component (described in detail on the page) delivers: - A 10-minute anonymous questionnaire for employees - Benchmarking of actual security culture and day-to-day behaviors - Analysis of cultural norms - Behavioral pattern tracking - Decision condition assessment - Trust and safety benchmarking Key deliverables from the platform include: - Culture baseline reports - Risk signals - Actionable insight - Behavior benchmarks PATHMap® specifically appears to serve as the mapping or visualization layer of the behavioral and cultural data collected, helping organizations understand where human risk exists across their workforce and decision environments.