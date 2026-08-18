Maps org security culture & behavior baselines to identify human risk.
Maps org security culture & behavior baselines to identify human risk.
PsyberCog PATHMap® is a component of the PsyberCog PATH® Platform, a suite of tools focused on measuring and improving human security behavior within organizations. PATHMap® is specifically positioned as a culture and behavior baseline tool. Based on the platform context, it works alongside PATHScan®, PATHLearn®, and PATHDeploy® to form a unified behavioral insight and decision ecosystem framework. The broader PATH® Platform is designed to: - Quantify the human layer of security performance - Assess cultural norms and behavioral patterns within security and non-security employee populations - Identify alignment gaps between intended and actual security behaviors - Benchmark trust and safety practices across an organization The PATHScan® component (described in detail on the page) delivers: - A 10-minute anonymous questionnaire for employees - Benchmarking of actual security culture and day-to-day behaviors - Analysis of cultural norms - Behavioral pattern tracking - Decision condition assessment - Trust and safety benchmarking Key deliverables from the platform include: - Culture baseline reports - Risk signals - Actionable insight - Behavior benchmarks PATHMap® specifically appears to serve as the mapping or visualization layer of the behavioral and cultural data collected, helping organizations understand where human risk exists across their workforce and decision environments.
Common questions about PsyberCog PATHMap® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PsyberCog PATHMap® is Maps org security culture & behavior baselines to identify human risk, developed by PsyberCog. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Culture, Benchmark, Security Reporting.
PsyberCog PATHMap® offers the following core capabilities:
PsyberCog PATHMap® is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
PsyberCog PATHMap® is built for security teams handling Security Culture, Benchmark, Security Reporting, Anomaly Detection. It supports workflows including security culture baseline assessment, behavioral pattern tracking, cultural norms analysis. Teams typically adopt PsyberCog PATHMap® when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/psybercog-pathmapr
PsyberCog PATHMap® is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://psybercog.com/products?tab=pathmap or contact PsyberCog directly.
Popular alternatives to PsyberCog PATHMap® include:
Compare all PsyberCog PATHMap® alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/psybercog-pathmapr
PsyberCog PATHMap® is for security teams and organizations that need Security Culture, Benchmark, Security Reporting, Anomaly Detection, Security Gap Analysis. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Anonymous questionnaire that baselines org security culture and employee behavior.
Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores.
Fully managed human risk platform with awareness, evidence, and board-ready reporting
Survey tool measuring organizational security culture using behavioral science.
Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.