Living Security Human Risk Management
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
Living Security Human Risk Management
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
Living Security Human Risk Management Description
Living Security Human Risk Management is a platform that addresses human cybersecurity risk through continuous monitoring and behavioral interventions. The platform correlates behavior, identity, and threat signals to identify risky users and provides dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals. The system includes phishing simulations powered by AI, automated interventions tailored to individual user risk profiles, and an AI recommendation engine that delivers personalized training content. The platform provides executive dashboards for reporting and demonstrating return on investment in security awareness programs. The solution integrates awareness, identity, behavior, and threat data into a unified system. It offers automated feedback loops that adjust based on incoming signals and user behavior patterns. The platform tracks metrics such as Human Risk Index scores and monitors changes in risky user populations over time. Living Security targets security awareness teams, security operations centers, governance risk and compliance teams, and executive leadership. The platform aims to provide visibility into human risk factors that traditional security awareness training programs may not capture, claiming to reveal three times more visibility than standard approaches that only see approximately 30% of human risk.
Living Security Human Risk Management FAQ
Common questions about Living Security Human Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Living Security Human Risk Management is AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training developed by Living Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership