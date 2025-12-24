Living Security Human Risk Management Description

Living Security Human Risk Management is a platform that addresses human cybersecurity risk through continuous monitoring and behavioral interventions. The platform correlates behavior, identity, and threat signals to identify risky users and provides dynamic risk scoring based on continuous behavior signals. The system includes phishing simulations powered by AI, automated interventions tailored to individual user risk profiles, and an AI recommendation engine that delivers personalized training content. The platform provides executive dashboards for reporting and demonstrating return on investment in security awareness programs. The solution integrates awareness, identity, behavior, and threat data into a unified system. It offers automated feedback loops that adjust based on incoming signals and user behavior patterns. The platform tracks metrics such as Human Risk Index scores and monitors changes in risky user populations over time. Living Security targets security awareness teams, security operations centers, governance risk and compliance teams, and executive leadership. The platform aims to provide visibility into human risk factors that traditional security awareness training programs may not capture, claiming to reveal three times more visibility than standard approaches that only see approximately 30% of human risk.