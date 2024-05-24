NINJIO SENSE Logo

NINJIO SENSE

Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles

NINJIO SENSE Description

NINJIO SENSE is a security awareness coaching platform that delivers personalized training based on individual emotional susceptibility profiles. The platform focuses on teaching users to recognize when threat actors are attempting to manipulate them through social engineering tactics. The system builds an Emotional Susceptibility Profile for each user using data from NINJIO PHISH3D phishing simulations. These profiles identify vulnerabilities across seven core emotions commonly exploited in social engineering attacks: fear, urgency, greed, curiosity, social, opportunity, and obedience. Training content is delivered as 60-second microlearning episodes on a monthly basis. The coaching program is adaptive, with each user's content stream changing over time based on their interactions with the security environment and behavioral changes. The individualized approach directs coaching to address each user's greatest areas of need. The platform integrates with NINJIO PHISH3D to ensure phishing simulation data informs the personalized coaching strategy. It can also be combined with NINJIO AWARE training for a comprehensive security awareness solution.

NINJIO SENSE is Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles developed by NINJIO. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Phishing Awareness, Social Engineering Awareness.

