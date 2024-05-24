KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform Description

KnowBe4 HRM+ Platform is a human risk management solution that addresses social engineering and phishing threats through multiple integrated components. The platform includes security awareness training with simulated phishing campaigns, cloud email security that assesses human risk and adapts security controls, anti-phishing protection for incident response teams, and real-time security coaching that provides immediate feedback on risky user behavior. The platform offers compliance training with continuously updated content in 35 languages. It incorporates AI-powered agents through AIDA (AI Defense Agents) to enhance human risk management strategies. The system measures and quantifies human risk through metrics like the Phish-prone Percentage, which tracks user susceptibility to phishing attacks. The platform provides security orchestration capabilities to identify and stop phishing threats before they reach user inboxes. It includes enterprise-grade reporting features and user testing capabilities. The training content library covers security awareness and compliance topics, with localized content available across multiple languages. Organizations use the platform to reduce investigation time for malicious emails, manage security awareness training programs, and maintain compliance requirements. The system adapts training and simulated phishing based on user behavior and risk levels.