VanishID Human Risk Management Description

VanishID Human Risk Management is an enterprise-focused managed service that reduces the personal identifiable information (PII) exposure of employees and executives on the public web. The service operates by continuously and automatically monitoring and removing employee PII from data broker sites, dark web sources, and social media platforms. It is designed for CISOs and security teams looking to reduce the human attack surface without requiring effort from either the security team or individual employees. Key areas of coverage include: - Continuous automated removal of PII from data broker websites - Dark web monitoring for exposed personal information - Social media privacy monitoring and impersonation detection - Family member privacy protection - Device privacy and protection The service is delivered as a fully managed, turnkey offering. No integrations with existing enterprise systems are required for deployment. The platform is powered by agentic AI to automate the identification and removal of exposed personal data across open-source intelligence (OSINT) sources. VanishID targets high-risk individuals within organizations, including C-suite executives and high-net-worth employees, whose home addresses, phone numbers, corporate emails, and credentials are frequently exposed on publicly accessible data broker sites. The service aims to reduce the risk of social engineering, targeted phishing, and physical threats by limiting the availability of personal data that attackers use for reconnaissance and initial targeting.