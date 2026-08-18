Automated enterprise managed service removing employee PII from data brokers & dark web.
Automated enterprise managed service removing employee PII from data brokers & dark web.
VanishID Human Risk Management is an enterprise-focused managed service that reduces the personal identifiable information (PII) exposure of employees and executives on the public web. The service operates by continuously and automatically monitoring and removing employee PII from data broker sites, dark web sources, and social media platforms. It is designed for CISOs and security teams looking to reduce the human attack surface without requiring effort from either the security team or individual employees. Key areas of coverage include: - Continuous automated removal of PII from data broker websites - Dark web monitoring for exposed personal information - Social media privacy monitoring and impersonation detection - Family member privacy protection - Device privacy and protection The service is delivered as a fully managed, turnkey offering. No integrations with existing enterprise systems are required for deployment. The platform is powered by agentic AI to automate the identification and removal of exposed personal data across open-source intelligence (OSINT) sources. VanishID targets high-risk individuals within organizations, including C-suite executives and high-net-worth employees, whose home addresses, phone numbers, corporate emails, and credentials are frequently exposed on publicly accessible data broker sites. The service aims to reduce the risk of social engineering, targeted phishing, and physical threats by limiting the availability of personal data that attackers use for reconnaissance and initial targeting.
Common questions about VanishID Human Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VanishID Human Risk Management is Automated enterprise managed service removing employee PII from data brokers & dark web, developed by VanishID. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Engineering.
VanishID Human Risk Management offers the following core capabilities:
VanishID Human Risk Management is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
VanishID Human Risk Management is built for security teams handling PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Engineering, Executive Protection. It supports workflows including continuous automated pii removal from data broker sites, dark web privacy monitoring, social media privacy and impersonation protection. Teams typically adopt VanishID Human Risk Management when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-human-risk-management
VanishID Human Risk Management is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://vanishid.com/human-risk-management/ or contact VanishID directly.
Popular alternatives to VanishID Human Risk Management include:
Compare all VanishID Human Risk Management alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/vanishid-human-risk-management
VanishID Human Risk Management is for security teams and organizations that need PII, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Engineering, Executive Protection, Osint. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
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