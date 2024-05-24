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Upguard User Risk

by UpGuard

Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks.

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Anomaly Detection
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Upguard User Risk Description

UpGuard User Risk is a human risk management platform that provides visibility into workforce security risks through monitoring of identity, behavior, and threat signals. The platform consolidates security data to identify risks including unauthorized AI tool usage, compromised credentials, and over-privileged access. The system automatically scores and ranks risks to create prioritized action plans for security teams. It identifies which teams and individuals require immediate attention and specifies required remediation actions. User Risk includes educational prompts that trigger employees to self-remediate security issues in real-time. The platform performs automated follow-up scans to verify that appropriate corrective actions were taken. The platform monitors shadow AI usage by detecting which AI tools employees are using and when. It provides granular threat detection capabilities to enable organizations to create policies that permit safe AI usage rather than blocking AI tools entirely. User Risk aims to build security culture by providing contextual guidance to employees at the point of risk. The platform transforms fragmented security data from multiple sources into a unified view of human risk across the organization.

Upguard User Risk FAQ

Common questions about Upguard User Risk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Upguard User Risk is Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks. developed by UpGuard. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection.

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