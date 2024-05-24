SoSafe Human Risk OS Logo

Human risk management platform for detecting, measuring, and reducing cyber risk

0
SoSafe Human Risk OS Description

SoSafe Human Risk OS is a human risk management platform designed to detect, measure, and reduce human-related cyber risks in real time. The platform combines behavioral insights, automated interventions, and psychology-based learning to build security awareness within organizations. The platform consists of three core components: Human Behavior Sensors that collect telemetry data from existing tools and SoSafe's own data sources, a Human Security Index that tracks and compares behavioral trends across the organization's technology and risk landscape, and Actionable Interventions that provide centralized mitigation actions for cybersecurity risks. The platform monitors user behavior in real time to identify both risky and secure behaviors, measures behavioral insights to generate reports for decision-making and leadership communication, and mitigates risks through tailored interventions designed to close security gaps before threats materialize. SoSafe Human Risk OS supports compliance with frameworks including ISO 27001, GDPR, and DORA. The platform is developed by a team that includes learning designers and psychologists, incorporating behavioral science principles to predict vulnerabilities and drive behavior-based interventions. The platform provides capabilities for phishing simulations, threat reporting, and continuous learning that adapts to emerging threats based on real-time human actions.

SoSafe Human Risk OS is Human risk management platform for detecting, measuring, and reducing cyber risk developed by SoSafe. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

