Hoxhunt Human Risk Management Platform Description
Hoxhunt Human Risk Management Platform is a security awareness training solution that combines phishing simulations with automated security training. The platform uses AI to deliver personalized phishing simulations across email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams that mimic real-world attacks. Simulations are customized based on employee department, location, and training progress. The platform provides automated micro-trainings that trigger after simulation interactions to reinforce safe behaviors. It includes a library of customizable security awareness training packages with interactive, bite-sized modules designed to improve completion rates. Organizations can also generate custom training content using AI. The solution incorporates gamification elements to increase employee engagement with security training. It automates incident response workflows by using AI-powered detection and analysis to categorize reported emails, filter false positives, and identify genuine threats that bypass email filters. The platform provides metrics on employee behavior change, including failure rates, engagement rates, and threat detection rates. It generates human threat intelligence from employee-reported emails to help security teams identify ongoing phishing campaigns. The system enables security teams to track training effectiveness and human risk across the organization through reporting dashboards.
Hoxhunt Human Risk Management Platform is AI-powered platform for security awareness training and phishing simulations developed by Hoxhunt.
