Best PATHScan® Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: PsyberCog PATHMap®, Frame Security Human Risk Reduction, SafeHabits — plus 38 more compared. Human Risk

Evaluating PATHScan® alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.