Haekka Workflows

Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps

Human Risk Commercial
Haekka Workflows is a security awareness training platform that monitors employee behavior in SaaS applications and triggers context-aware training based on specific user actions. The platform ingests real-time events from SaaS APIs and responds by nudging employees, assigning training modules, alerting administrators, or logging risk associated with the detected activity. The system uses a visual editor that allows administrators to create workflows that detect user events and dynamically assign appropriate responses. When an employee performs actions such as sharing a public file in Google Drive or other risky behaviors, Haekka receives a trigger and executes configured actions in real-time. Workflows are designed to address the security challenges posed by organizations using hundreds of SaaS applications containing sensitive data. The platform aims to promote security awareness by delivering training at the moment when employees perform potentially risky actions, rather than through traditional scheduled training sessions. Administrators can configure workflows to perform multiple actions including assigning specific training content to users, sending custom messages directly to employees, alerting security teams, or simply logging events for risk assessment purposes. The platform monitors activities across integrated SaaS applications and provides visibility into user behaviors that may pose security risks.

Haekka Workflows is Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps developed by Haekka. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Behavioral Analysis, Real Time Monitoring.

