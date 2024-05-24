Haekka Workflows
Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps
Haekka Workflows
Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps
Haekka Workflows Description
Haekka Workflows is a security awareness training platform that monitors employee behavior in SaaS applications and triggers context-aware training based on specific user actions. The platform ingests real-time events from SaaS APIs and responds by nudging employees, assigning training modules, alerting administrators, or logging risk associated with the detected activity. The system uses a visual editor that allows administrators to create workflows that detect user events and dynamically assign appropriate responses. When an employee performs actions such as sharing a public file in Google Drive or other risky behaviors, Haekka receives a trigger and executes configured actions in real-time. Workflows are designed to address the security challenges posed by organizations using hundreds of SaaS applications containing sensitive data. The platform aims to promote security awareness by delivering training at the moment when employees perform potentially risky actions, rather than through traditional scheduled training sessions. Administrators can configure workflows to perform multiple actions including assigning specific training content to users, sending custom messages directly to employees, alerting security teams, or simply logging events for risk assessment purposes. The platform monitors activities across integrated SaaS applications and provides visibility into user behaviors that may pose security risks.
Haekka Workflows FAQ
Common questions about Haekka Workflows including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Haekka Workflows is Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps developed by Haekka. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Behavioral Analysis, Real Time Monitoring.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox