Cimento AI Description

Cimento AI is a human risk management platform that combines phishing simulation, AI-generated training, and automated response into a single system. It builds and continuously updates a risk profile for each employee based on simulation results, behavioral signals, and data from connected security tools. Core capabilities: SIMULATION - Runs phishing simulations across email, SMS (smishing), and voice (vishing) channels - Uses AI-generated deepfake content in simulations - Supports multi-turn, multi-step attack sequences that unfold across multiple touchpoints - Adapts scenarios based on employee role, behavior, and current attack patterns TRAINING - Generates 60-90 second micro-learning modules tailored to each employee's role and risk level - Triggers training automatically after a simulation event or before a high-risk action - Includes an AI Content Builder that generates training modules from user-provided prompts - Maintains a role-specific content library RISK & ANALYTICS - Assigns each employee a dynamic risk score that updates continuously - Provides org-wide risk heat maps and an executive risk dashboard - Tracks click rates and decision patterns across all simulation channels - Stores historical trend data and reporting timelines RESPONSE & INTEGRATIONS - Automatically adjusts simulations, assigns training, or restricts/revokes user access based on risk thresholds - Exports risk scores to connected security tools - Connects with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Slack, and Microsoft Teams - Produces audit-ready exports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA AI AGENT SECURITY - Maintains an inventory of deployed AI agents - Runs adversarial tests including prompt extraction, boundary probing, and authority impersonation - Auto-generates hardening scripts and supports one-click re-test verification after remediation