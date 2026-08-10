AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with phishing sim, training & agent security.
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with phishing sim, training & agent security.
Cimento AI is a human risk management platform that combines phishing simulation, AI-generated training, and automated response into a single system. It builds and continuously updates a risk profile for each employee based on simulation results, behavioral signals, and data from connected security tools. Core capabilities: SIMULATION - Runs phishing simulations across email, SMS (smishing), and voice (vishing) channels - Uses AI-generated deepfake content in simulations - Supports multi-turn, multi-step attack sequences that unfold across multiple touchpoints - Adapts scenarios based on employee role, behavior, and current attack patterns TRAINING - Generates 60-90 second micro-learning modules tailored to each employee's role and risk level - Triggers training automatically after a simulation event or before a high-risk action - Includes an AI Content Builder that generates training modules from user-provided prompts - Maintains a role-specific content library RISK & ANALYTICS - Assigns each employee a dynamic risk score that updates continuously - Provides org-wide risk heat maps and an executive risk dashboard - Tracks click rates and decision patterns across all simulation channels - Stores historical trend data and reporting timelines RESPONSE & INTEGRATIONS - Automatically adjusts simulations, assigns training, or restricts/revokes user access based on risk thresholds - Exports risk scores to connected security tools - Connects with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Slack, and Microsoft Teams - Produces audit-ready exports for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA AI AGENT SECURITY - Maintains an inventory of deployed AI agents - Runs adversarial tests including prompt extraction, boundary probing, and authority impersonation - Auto-generates hardening scripts and supports one-click re-test verification after remediation
Common questions about Cimento AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cimento AI is AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with phishing sim, training & agent security, developed by Cimento. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering, Security Culture, Agentic AI Security.
Cimento AI offers the following core capabilities:
Cimento AI integrates natively with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Slack, Microsoft Teams. Integration support lets security teams connect Cimento AI to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cimento AI is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cimento AI is built for security teams handling Social Engineering, Security Culture, Agentic AI Security, LLM Security. It supports workflows including multi-channel phishing simulations across email, sms, and voice, ai-generated deepfake content for simulations, multi-turn, multi-step attack sequence simulations. Teams typically adopt Cimento AI when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cimento-ai
Cimento AI is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cimento.ai/product or contact Cimento directly.
Popular alternatives to Cimento AI include:
Compare all Cimento AI alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cimento-ai
Cimento AI is for security teams and organizations that need Social Engineering, Security Culture, Agentic AI Security, LLM Security, Generative AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
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