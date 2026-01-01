OutThink AI-Powered Human Risk Management Description

OutThink is a human risk management platform that combines adaptive security awareness training with behavioral risk analysis to prevent human-initiated security incidents. The platform uses AI to assess individual user risk profiles based on multiple data sources including user identity, security behaviors, access permissions, attitudes, and threat intelligence. The platform provides role-specific and personalized security training content that adapts to individual user needs through initial assessments. It includes an integrated phishing simulator that tests users with real-world attack scenarios to build phishing resilience. The CyberIQ component gamifies security training through points, badges, leaderboards, and achievement levels to increase user engagement. OutThink generates human risk intelligence by analyzing user activity, security events, and behavioral data, presenting this information through risk scorecards and visualization tools. The platform tracks metrics such as training completion rates, phishing reporting rates, and overall human risk levels across the organization. The system provides conditional access capabilities that allow security teams to tailor access and permissions based on individual cyber risk portraits. It offers workflow automation for security teams with recommended actions prioritized by user risk levels. The platform supports analysis of collaboration networks to identify potential human lateral movement risks. OutThink is designed for CISOs, security awareness teams, GRC professionals, and learning and development departments to manage human-centric cybersecurity risks through data-driven insights and adaptive security controls.