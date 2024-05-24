KnowBe4 AIDA Description

KnowBe4 AIDA is a suite of AI agents designed for human risk management that automates security awareness training administration and content personalization. The platform uses autonomous agents to detect, respond, and adapt to security threats by continuously assessing user behavior and delivering individualized interventions. The system includes multiple specialized agents working collectively under a goal-driven model. The SmartRisk Agent leverages behavioral data to measure human risk and prioritize users for targeted interventions. The Orchestration Agent generates and delivers personalized phishing tests and security awareness training automatically. Sub-agents include the Remedial Training Agent for content tailored to phishing test results, the Ongoing Training Agent for addressing knowledge gaps, and the Phishing Agent for automated phishing simulations. Additional agents provide specific capabilities: Template Generation Agent creates email templates based on current attack vectors, Callback Phishing Agent generates callback-specific templates, Knowledge Refresher Agent delivers bite-sized content at optimal intervals, Policy Quiz Agent creates quizzes based on organizational policies, Recommended Landing Pages Agent suggests contextual landing pages, and Deepfake Training Content Agent generates custom deepfake training featuring organizational leaders. The platform aligns with the NIST Phish Scale Framework to ensure consistency with broader security initiatives. AIDA Student Edition offers specialized capabilities for educational institutions to deliver personalized security training that adapts to individual student risk levels and behavior patterns.