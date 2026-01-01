Top picks: SafeHabits, Living Security Human Risk Management, SoSafe Human Risk OS — plus 35 more compared.Human Risk
Evaluating Cimento AI alternatives comes down to matching Human Risk capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cimento AI is a commercial Human Risk Management tool developed by Cimento. Security professionals most commonly compare it with SafeHabits, Living Security Human Risk Management, SoSafe Human Risk OS, NINJIO SENSE, and Dune Security Dune Studio. All 38 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cimento AI, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Fully managed human risk platform with awareness, evidence, and board-ready reporting
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
Human risk management platform for detecting, measuring, and reducing cyber risk
Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
Platform providing real-time dashboards & metrics to manage human cyber risk.
AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks.
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
Fully managed human risk platform with awareness, evidence, and board-ready reporting
AI-driven Human Risk Management platform for security awareness and training
Human risk management platform for detecting, measuring, and reducing cyber risk
Personalized security coaching based on emotional susceptibility profiles
User risk scoring & reduction platform with attack simulations & training
Platform providing real-time dashboards & metrics to manage human cyber risk.
AI platform simulating & defending against mobile social engineering attacks.
AI agent platform for phishing/vishing simulations and security awareness training.
Measures & reduces employee security risk via real-time behavioral risk scores.
Human risk assessment and security awareness training platform
AI-driven human risk mgmt platform with SAT, phishing sim & email security
Real-time security coaching tool that provides feedback at point of risky action
Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation.
Employee security posture mgmt platform with awareness training & scoring.
Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,
AI-powered human risk management platform with adaptive training & phishing sim
Human risk mgmt platform with phishing simulation & security awareness training
Human risk intelligence platform quantifying cybersecurity human risk
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals
Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness
Survey tool measuring organizational security culture using behavioral science.
Platform detecting employee burnout & stress signals to reduce human security risk.
Analytics platform measuring human cyber risk via phishing report rates & AI forecasting.
HRM platform delivering real-time, behavior-based security training to employees.
Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security
AI-powered human risk mgmt platform for behavioral security & awareness training
AI-powered platform for security awareness training and phishing simulations
Context-aware security training triggered by employee behavior in SaaS apps
AI-driven platform automating personalized phishing simulations and SAT
Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and
Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs.
Platform to measure, communicate & reduce human cyber risk in enterprises.
Monitors workforce behavior and identity signals to detect human security risks.
Quantifies org cyber workforce resilience into a single composite score.
Unified human risk platform covering identity, behavior, data, and AI usage.
Automates Jamf compliance remediation via Slack/Teams user engagements.
SMB cybersecurity platform with e-learning, scanning, and NIS2 compliance.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cimento AI.
The most popular alternatives to Cimento AI include SafeHabits, Living Security Human Risk Management, SoSafe Human Risk OS, NINJIO SENSE, and Dune Security Dune Studio. These Human Risk Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 38 alternatives to Cimento AI listed on CybersecTools, all within the Human Risk Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cimento AI is a commercial Human Risk Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cimento AI is a Human Risk Management tool within the broader Human Risk category. It is used by security professionals for human risk management capabilities and can be compared against 38 similar tools.