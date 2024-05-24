KnowBe4 SecurityCoach Description

KnowBe4 SecurityCoach is a security awareness tool that delivers real-time coaching to users when risky security behavior is detected. The product provides immediate feedback at the moment risky actions occur, aiming to reinforce security habits and correct problematic behavior. The tool integrates with existing security products through API-based connections to receive alert data on detected user events that present organizational risk. SecurityCoach includes built-in detection rules that allow IT and security operations teams to specify and customize the types of risky behavior they want to monitor and address. The product features a dashboard that provides summary views of coaching campaigns, detection rules, and detected security events. Organizations can use this reporting capability to track and quantify human risk across their user base. SecurityCoach can deliver coaching messages through multiple channels including email, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. The tool is designed to integrate with various security products including endpoint protection platforms, cloud access security brokers, identity providers, and network security tools. A Student Edition variant is available specifically for educational institutions to deliver security coaching to students. The product offers a free preview option that allows organizations to integrate their security products and assess the volume of risky user behavior before full deployment.