AwareGO Human Risk Assessment Description

AwareGO Human Risk Assessment is a platform that combines behavioral science and cybersecurity expertise to manage human cyber-risk in organizations. The platform uses scenario-based methodology to assess employee behavior and identify knowledge gaps related to cybersecurity threats. The solution includes a human risk assessment component that measures the gap between employee knowledge and behavior through interactive, multi-dimensional scenarios. These assessments go beyond standard questionnaires and phishing simulations to identify risky behaviors and critical threat areas. The platform provides security awareness training content including interactive scenarios, videos, quizzes, whitepapers, ebooks, posters, stickers, and checklists. Training programs are created by psychologists and ethical hackers to target specific cyber threat areas and behaviors. Content is localized in 18 languages and available in SCORM standard format for compatibility with existing learning management systems. AwareGO includes a phishing simulator that uses interactive scenarios designed to teach employees rather than just test them. The platform delivers smart recommendations to automate learning paths and create personalized training based on assessment results. The solution supports omnichannel engagement through integration with workplace tools and can be deployed across email and collaboration platforms. It includes compliance support for SOC2 and ISO27001 audits and privacy regulations. The platform provides API access and integrates with Active Directory, Google Workspace, and SSO solutions for user management.