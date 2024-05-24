KnowBe4 Human Risk Management Logo

KnowBe4 Human Risk Management Description

KnowBe4 Human Risk Management is a platform designed to address security risks related to human behavior and decision-making. The platform combines multiple security capabilities into a unified system. The platform includes security awareness training modules that deliver personalized education to help users recognize and respond to evolving threats. Training content is designed to go beyond basic compliance requirements and aims to change user behavior over time. Cloud email security capabilities provide protection against phishing, malware, and social engineering attacks at the inbox level. The email security component uses layered defenses to identify and block threats before they reach users. The platform incorporates AI-driven defense agents that leverage behavioral intelligence and real-time insights to detect risky user actions. These agents can automatically respond to identified risks. Compliance management features automate policy delivery, tracking, and user acknowledgment workflows. The system includes continuously updated training modules to address evolving regulatory requirements and supports audit-readiness reporting. The platform provides phishing simulation capabilities to test user susceptibility to phishing attacks and measure organizational risk through a "Phish-prone Percentage" metric. Real-time coaching is delivered to users to reduce security incidents. Reporting and analytics features allow organizations to assess and track human risk across their environment. The platform includes automated campaign management to reduce administrative overhead for security and compliance teams.

