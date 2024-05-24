KnowBe4 Human Risk Management
Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security
KnowBe4 Human Risk Management
Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if KnowBe4 Human Risk Management is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
KnowBe4 Human Risk Management Description
KnowBe4 Human Risk Management is a platform designed to address security risks related to human behavior and decision-making. The platform combines multiple security capabilities into a unified system. The platform includes security awareness training modules that deliver personalized education to help users recognize and respond to evolving threats. Training content is designed to go beyond basic compliance requirements and aims to change user behavior over time. Cloud email security capabilities provide protection against phishing, malware, and social engineering attacks at the inbox level. The email security component uses layered defenses to identify and block threats before they reach users. The platform incorporates AI-driven defense agents that leverage behavioral intelligence and real-time insights to detect risky user actions. These agents can automatically respond to identified risks. Compliance management features automate policy delivery, tracking, and user acknowledgment workflows. The system includes continuously updated training modules to address evolving regulatory requirements and supports audit-readiness reporting. The platform provides phishing simulation capabilities to test user susceptibility to phishing attacks and measure organizational risk through a "Phish-prone Percentage" metric. Real-time coaching is delivered to users to reduce security incidents. Reporting and analytics features allow organizations to assess and track human risk across their environment. The platform includes automated campaign management to reduce administrative overhead for security and compliance teams.
KnowBe4 Human Risk Management FAQ
Common questions about KnowBe4 Human Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
KnowBe4 Human Risk Management is Human risk management platform with security awareness training and email security developed by KnowBe4. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership