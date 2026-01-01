CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT
CybSafe is a human risk management platform that addresses cybersecurity risks related to employee behavior. The platform combines security awareness training, phishing simulation, and behavioral analytics to identify and reduce risky user actions. The system collects behavioral data from across an organization's technology stack to identify security risks at the individual user level. It analyzes factors including user role, behavior patterns, and function to surface risk signals. The platform uses behavioral science principles to deliver adaptive interventions through personalized nudges, targeted guidance, and tailored content designed to modify user habits. CybSafe includes three main product components: GUIDE for personalized security guidance and awareness training, PHISH for AI-powered phishing simulations, and RESPOND for automation and orchestration of human risk management workflows. The platform provides real-time guidance within user workflows to help employees make security decisions and avoid mistakes. The system offers automated workflows to reduce manual effort in managing security awareness programs. It provides data and analytics to measure behavioral changes and demonstrate program impact. The platform addresses threats including social engineering, deepfakes, AI-powered phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware by focusing on human behavior patterns rather than technical controls alone.
