CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT Logo

CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT

AI-powered human risk mgmt platform for behavioral security & awareness training

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT Description

CybSafe is a human risk management platform that addresses cybersecurity risks related to employee behavior. The platform combines security awareness training, phishing simulation, and behavioral analytics to identify and reduce risky user actions. The system collects behavioral data from across an organization's technology stack to identify security risks at the individual user level. It analyzes factors including user role, behavior patterns, and function to surface risk signals. The platform uses behavioral science principles to deliver adaptive interventions through personalized nudges, targeted guidance, and tailored content designed to modify user habits. CybSafe includes three main product components: GUIDE for personalized security guidance and awareness training, PHISH for AI-powered phishing simulations, and RESPOND for automation and orchestration of human risk management workflows. The platform provides real-time guidance within user workflows to help employees make security decisions and avoid mistakes. The system offers automated workflows to reduce manual effort in managing security awareness programs. It provides data and analytics to measure behavioral changes and demonstrate program impact. The platform addresses threats including social engineering, deepfakes, AI-powered phishing, business email compromise, and ransomware by focusing on human behavior patterns rather than technical controls alone.

CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT FAQ

Common questions about CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybSafe AI-POWERED HUMAN RISK MANAGEMENT is AI-powered human risk mgmt platform for behavioral security & awareness training developed by CybSafe Ltd.. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →