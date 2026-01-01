OutThink Human Risk Intelligence
OutThink Human Risk Intelligence Description
OutThink Human Risk Intelligence is a platform that quantifies and manages cybersecurity human risk across organizations. The platform provides a 360-degree view of user cyber risk vulnerability through granular threat and risk scorecards that track individual user roles, performance, and engagement in security awareness training and phishing simulations. The platform integrates with existing security systems to capture real-world behavior insights, enriching understanding of how users behave in actual scenarios. It analyzes risk through behavioral psychology principles, developed with input from the Research Institute in Science of Cyber Security at University College London. OutThink offers organizational risk visualization through multiple views including risk breakdown dashboards, collaboration network analysis to identify high-risk users working with vulnerable stakeholders, behavioral security grids, and risk distribution mapping across different organizational areas. The platform accounts for varying threat levels based on user roles, functions, and public exposure. The system provides automated recommendations for improvement actions and is developing conditional access capabilities. Planned features include automated conditional access controls across identity platforms based on observed attitudes, behaviors, and security events, with enforcement actions such as frequent re-authentication and session management. The platform supports adaptive, risk-based user permissions following the principle of least privilege for access to critical systems.
OutThink Human Risk Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about OutThink Human Risk Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OutThink Human Risk Intelligence is Human risk intelligence platform quantifying cybersecurity human risk developed by OutThink. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Compliance, Human Risk Management.
