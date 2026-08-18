Anonymous questionnaire that baselines org security culture and employee behavior.
Anonymous questionnaire that baselines org security culture and employee behavior.
PsyberCog PATHScan is a behavioral assessment tool that measures the security culture and day-to-day behaviors of employees across an organization. It is one component of the broader PsyberCog PATH Platform, which also includes PATHMap, PATHLearn, and PATHDeploy. PATHScan is administered as a 10-minute anonymous questionnaire. It is designed to capture data from both security and non-security personnel, providing a baseline view of how human behavior and cultural norms interact with security practices across the organization. The tool focuses on quantifying the human layer of security by measuring: - Cultural norms within the organization - Behavioral patterns of employees - Decision-making conditions that influence security outcomes - Trust and safety benchmarks Key deliverables produced by PATHScan include: - Culture Baseline: an established reference point for the organization's security culture - Risk Signals: indicators of behavioral or cultural risk - Actionable Insight: findings that can inform security program decisions - Behavior Benchmarks: comparative measures of employee behavior against defined standards PATHScan is positioned as a diagnostic and baselining tool, intended to identify alignment gaps between actual employee behavior and desired security culture. The output is used to inform downstream activities within the PATH Platform, such as targeted learning or deployment of behavioral interventions.
Common questions about PATHScan® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
PATHScan® is Anonymous questionnaire that baselines org security culture and employee behavior, developed by PsyberCog. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Culture, Benchmark, Security Maturity.
PATHScan® offers the following core capabilities:
PATHScan® is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize human risk. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
PATHScan® is built for security teams handling Security Culture, Benchmark, Security Maturity, Security Gap Analysis. It supports workflows including 10-minute anonymous employee questionnaire, security culture baselining, cultural norms analysis. Teams typically adopt PATHScan® when they need to human risk capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/pathscanr
PATHScan® is a commercial Human Risk solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://psybercog.com/products?tab=pathscan or contact PsyberCog directly.
Popular alternatives to PATHScan® include:
Compare all PATHScan® alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/pathscanr
PATHScan® is for security teams and organizations that need Security Culture, Benchmark, Security Maturity, Security Gap Analysis, Security Reporting. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Human Risk tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/human-risk
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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