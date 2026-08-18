PATHScan® Description

PsyberCog PATHScan is a behavioral assessment tool that measures the security culture and day-to-day behaviors of employees across an organization. It is one component of the broader PsyberCog PATH Platform, which also includes PATHMap, PATHLearn, and PATHDeploy. PATHScan is administered as a 10-minute anonymous questionnaire. It is designed to capture data from both security and non-security personnel, providing a baseline view of how human behavior and cultural norms interact with security practices across the organization. The tool focuses on quantifying the human layer of security by measuring: - Cultural norms within the organization - Behavioral patterns of employees - Decision-making conditions that influence security outcomes - Trust and safety benchmarks Key deliverables produced by PATHScan include: - Culture Baseline: an established reference point for the organization's security culture - Risk Signals: indicators of behavioral or cultural risk - Actionable Insight: findings that can inform security program decisions - Behavior Benchmarks: comparative measures of employee behavior against defined standards PATHScan is positioned as a diagnostic and baselining tool, intended to identify alignment gaps between actual employee behavior and desired security culture. The output is used to inform downstream activities within the PATH Platform, such as targeted learning or deployment of behavioral interventions.