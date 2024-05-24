Mandos Cybersecurity Insights Logo

Blog providing cybersecurity, AI security, and leadership insights for CISOs

Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

Detection Digest Logo
Detection Digest

A newsletter service that tracks and reports weekly changes in detection engineering rules and updates across multiple GitHub repositories.

Dark Reading Logo
Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.

Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor) Logo
Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Microsoft Community Hub Logo
Microsoft Community Hub

Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.

AWS Security Digest Newsletter Logo
AWS Security Digest Newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.

BT Broadband EE TV Logo
BT Broadband EE TV

Broadband and TV service provider, not a cybersecurity product

WatchGuard The 443 Logo
WatchGuard The 443

Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends

HarfangLab HijackServer Logo
HarfangLab HijackServer

Cybersecurity research blog covering threat intelligence and malware analysis

SignMyCode Blogs Logo
SignMyCode Blogs

Code signing tutorials, validation guides, and DevOps productivity resources

Adobe Acrobat Studio Logo
Adobe Acrobat Studio

Productivity platform combining PDF editing, AI, and content creation tools

Accorian Threat Advisory Logo
Accorian Threat Advisory

Threat advisory service providing security alerts on CVEs and ransomware.

AppSec Compliance Officer Logo
AppSec Compliance Officer

Article discussing the role of Compliance Officers in European organizations

OpenAI GenAI Logo
OpenAI GenAI

Article discussing malicious use of GenAI and security protections

Logically Protect Yourself from Social Engineering Scams on Microsoft Teams Logo
Logically Protect Yourself from Social Engineering Scams on Microsoft Teams

Security bulletin warning about Microsoft Teams social engineering scams

OnPoint Cybersecurity Perspectives Logo
OnPoint Cybersecurity Perspectives

Cybersecurity thought leadership content via blog posts and podcasts

Security Bulls Is Training the Best Way to Combat Social Engineering? Logo
Security Bulls Is Training the Best Way to Combat Social Engineering?

Blog covering information security training and social engineering topics

Atlas Cybersecurity Blog Logo
Atlas Cybersecurity Blog

Cybersecurity blog covering SMB security, compliance, VDRs, and incident response.

EIQ Networks Logo
EIQ Networks

Domain formerly tied to a SIEM vendor; now hosts unrelated sponsored content.

VSS Monitoring Logo
VSS Monitoring

Tech & security blog covering monitor reviews, antivirus, and enterprise software.

Packet Storm Logo
Packet Storm

Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.

Cyberscoop Logo
Cyberscoop

CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV.

Krebs on Security Logo
Krebs on Security

Brian Krebs is a cybersecurity journalist and blogger, known for his in-depth reporting on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues.

Microsoft Security Blog Logo
Microsoft Security Blog

A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.

Google Security Blog Logo
Google Security Blog

Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.

Security Week Logo
Security Week

A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.

CIO Logo
CIO

A leading technology media brand providing news, analysis, and opinion on IT leadership and digital transformation.

CPO Magazine Logo
CPO Magazine

CPO Magazine is a cybersecurity news and information website providing articles, news, and insights on cybersecurity, privacy, and technology.

CSO Online Logo
CSO Online

A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.

Cybersecurity News Logo
Cybersecurity News

A cybersecurity news platform providing updates on threats, vulnerabilities, and breaches.

F-Secure Blog Logo
F-Secure Blog

F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.

GBHackers Logo
GBHackers

GBHackers offers up-to-date cybersecurity news and insights, focusing on threats, vulnerabilities, and innovative defense strategies.

Graham Cluley Logo
Graham Cluley

Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.

InfoRisk Today Logo
InfoRisk Today

InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.

IT Security Guru Logo
IT Security Guru

IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.

McAfee Blogs Logo
McAfee Blogs

Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.

Naked Security and Sophos News Logo
Naked Security and Sophos News

Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.

Paul's Security Weekly Logo
Paul's Security Weekly

A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.

PCMag's Security Watch Logo
PCMag's Security Watch

PCMag's Security Watch offers timely insights and reviews on security software and technologies.

Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog Logo
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog

Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams.

Schneier on Security Logo
Schneier on Security

Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.

Securelist by Kaspersky Lab Logo
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab

Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.

Security Affairs Logo
Security Affairs

Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.

The Hacker News Logo
The Hacker News

The Hacker News is a leading cybersecurity news platform providing updates, insights, and information to professionals and enthusiasts in the field.

The State of Security by Tripwire Logo
The State of Security by Tripwire

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming activities.

Summercon Logo
Summercon

One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.

ircmaxell's Blog Logo
ircmaxell's Blog

A blog about various cybersecurity-related topics, including home networking, compiler development, and security vulnerabilities.

The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection Logo
The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection

A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.

Microsoft Israel R&D Center Logo
Microsoft Israel R&D Center

Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.

Phrack Magazine Logo
Phrack Magazine

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

RuCTFE 2020 Conference Logo
RuCTFE 2020 Conference

Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.

Ryan Stillions: On TTPs Logo
Ryan Stillions: On TTPs

In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics

Multiple Cybersecurity News and Updates Logo
Multiple Cybersecurity News and Updates

Catch up on the latest cybersecurity news and updates from around the world.

ComDroid Logo
ComDroid

A technology-focused blog discussing innovations in painting and the importance of expert painters.

FreeBuf Logo
FreeBuf

Cybersecurity industry portal offering articles, tools, and resources.

Gh0st Networks News Feed Logo
Gh0st Networks News Feed

Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.

MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE Logo
MUlliNER.ORG/NET/DE

Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.

NERC Alerts Logo
NERC Alerts

Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security.

Reddit Logo
Reddit

Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.

Infosec/hacking videos by Cooper (@Ministraitor) Logo
Infosec/hacking videos by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.

Active Directory Security Logo
Active Directory Security

A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.

Advisory Week Logo
Advisory Week

Weekly security newsletter with advisories from major software vendors

BadCyber Logo
BadCyber

A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Bad Sector Labs Blog - Last Week in Security (LWiS) Logo
Bad Sector Labs Blog - Last Week in Security (LWiS)

Weekly summary of cybersecurity news and exploits.

Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs Logo
Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs

A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.

Rapid7 Cybersecurity Blog & Latest Vulnerability News Logo
Rapid7 Cybersecurity Blog & Latest Vulnerability News

Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.

TypeDB Blog Logo
TypeDB Blog

Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.

Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams Logo
Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams

A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.

CybersecNews Weekly Logo
CybersecNews Weekly

A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials

