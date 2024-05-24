Top Alternatives to Mandos Cybersecurity InsightsResources
Blog providing cybersecurity, AI security, and leadership insights for CISOs
70 Alternatives to Mandos Cybersecurity Insights
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
A newsletter service that tracks and reports weekly changes in detection engineering rules and updates across multiple GitHub repositories.
Dark Reading is a trusted online community for cybersecurity professionals, offering news, analysis, and insights on the latest cyber threats, technologies, and best practices.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
Connect and learn from experts and peers in the Microsoft Community Hub.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
Broadband and TV service provider, not a cybersecurity product
Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends
Cybersecurity research blog covering threat intelligence and malware analysis
Code signing tutorials, validation guides, and DevOps productivity resources
Productivity platform combining PDF editing, AI, and content creation tools
Threat advisory service providing security alerts on CVEs and ransomware.
Article discussing the role of Compliance Officers in European organizations
Article discussing malicious use of GenAI and security protections
Security bulletin warning about Microsoft Teams social engineering scams
Cybersecurity thought leadership content via blog posts and podcasts
Blog covering information security training and social engineering topics
Cybersecurity blog covering SMB security, compliance, VDRs, and incident response.
Domain formerly tied to a SIEM vendor; now hosts unrelated sponsored content.
Tech & security blog covering monitor reviews, antivirus, and enterprise software.
Packet Storm is a global security resource providing around-the-clock information and tools to mitigate personal data and fiscal loss on a global scale.
CyberScoop is a leading media brand providing news and event coverage to top cybersecurity leaders through its website, newsletter, events, radio, and TV.
Brian Krebs is a cybersecurity journalist and blogger, known for his in-depth reporting on cybercrime and cybersecurity issues.
A cybersecurity blog from Microsoft, featuring articles and guides on various security topics, including AI, threat intelligence, cloud security, and incident response.
Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
CPO Magazine is a cybersecurity news and information website providing articles, news, and insights on cybersecurity, privacy, and technology.
A leading online publication providing news, analysis, and insights on cybersecurity, IT leadership, and technology trends.
A cybersecurity news platform providing updates on threats, vulnerabilities, and breaches.
F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.
Graham Cluley offers expert cybersecurity insights and commentary through various media including podcasts and speaking engagements.
InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.
IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.
Explore cybersecurity insights and tips on McAfee Blogs to stay safe online.
Naked Security by Sophos offers expert insights and practical advice on cybersecurity threats and protection strategies.
A leading cybersecurity podcast network offering in-depth discussions on current security trends and insights.
PCMag's Security Watch offers timely insights and reviews on security software and technologies.
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog provides expert insights and tools for securing SaaS applications and cloud documents for IT and security teams.
Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.
Securelist by Kaspersky Lab provides in-depth cybersecurity research and solutions across multiple industries.
Security Affairs provides comprehensive insights into global cybersecurity threats and protective measures.
The Hacker News is a leading cybersecurity news platform providing updates, insights, and information to professionals and enthusiasts in the field.
Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming activities.
A blog about various cybersecurity-related topics, including home networking, compiler development, and security vulnerabilities.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
Innovative hub for cybersecurity events and initiatives.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
Online cybersecurity conference with speakers' talks and interactive Q&A sessions.
In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics
Catch up on the latest cybersecurity news and updates from around the world.
Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.
Personal website of Collin R. Mulliner with a focus on security research and mobile platforms.
Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
Weekly security newsletter with advisories from major software vendors
Weekly summary of cybersecurity news and exploits.
A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.
Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.
Technical blog posts, announcements, tutorials, and insights on TypeDB & TypeQL.
A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.
A weekly newsletter covering computer security news and tutorials
