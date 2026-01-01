HarfangLab HijackServer Logo

HarfangLab HijackServer Description

Inside The Lab is HarfangLab's technical blog that publishes cybersecurity research and threat intelligence reports. The blog covers analysis of advanced persistent threats, malware campaigns, and security incidents detected through their security products. The blog features detailed technical reports on various threat actors and malware families, including APT groups, information operations, and emerging threats. Content includes analysis of exploitation campaigns targeting enterprise infrastructure, such as IIS servers and Ivanti CSA vulnerabilities. Research topics span multiple areas including malware reverse engineering, threat actor tracking, infrastructure analysis, and incident response findings. Reports document infection chains, command and control infrastructure, and tactics used by state-sponsored and cybercriminal groups. The blog provides threat research reports with unique identifiers (TRR format) covering geographic regions including Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Ukraine. Analysis includes both Windows and Linux-based threats, web application attacks, and supply chain compromises. Content is aimed at security researchers, threat intelligence analysts, and security operations teams seeking technical details on current threats and attack methodologies. The blog offers RSS feed subscription for updates on new research publications.

HarfangLab HijackServer is Cybersecurity research blog covering threat intelligence and malware analysis developed by HarfangLab.

