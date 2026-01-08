SignMyCode Blogs
SignMyCode Blogs Description
SignMyCode Resources is an educational blog focused on explaining how code signing works and how software trust is established during installation and updates. The content is written for developers, security teams, and technical decision makers who want a clearer understanding of signing and validation without marketing noise or vendor specific framing. The resources include practical code signing tutorials that walk through real workflows across different platforms. These guides explain how signing certificates are used, where signing fits into build and release processes, and what developers need to consider to ensure software can be verified by users and operating systems. A core theme throughout the blog is the **code signing validation process**. Articles break down what actually happens when an operating system checks a signed application, including certificate chain validation, timestamping, revocation checks, and trust store behavior. This helps readers understand why warnings appear, why signatures fail, and how validation differs across platforms. The blog also addresses common troubleshooting scenarios such as expired certificates, invalid signatures, missing timestamps, and broken trust chains. These topics are explained in clear language, focusing on root causes rather than surface level errors. Beyond code signing itself, the resources expand into related areas such as DevOps productivity, continuous signing in CI and CD pipelines, SDLC considerations, Azure specific guides, and the use of DevOps tools to manage signing at scale. Industry updates and trends are also covered to help readers stay aware of how software trust and distribution practices are evolving over time. Overall, the resources aim to provide clear explanations and practical insight into modern software signing and validation, without treating trust as a black box or a one time task.
SignMyCode Blogs is Code signing tutorials, validation guides, and DevOps productivity resources. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with App Security, Code Security, Azure.
