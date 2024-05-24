BT Broadband EE TV Description

BT Broadband EE TV is a consumer telecommunications service offering broadband internet and television packages. The service provides Full Fibre Broadband with speeds up to 900Mbps and EE TV entertainment packages that can be bundled together. The broadband service includes parental controls through WiFi controls that allow management of children's devices. Customers can access account management through the My BT portal to view bills, track usage, and update account details. The EE TV service offers various entertainment packages that can be customized with add-ons including Sky Sports, Netflix, NOW Cinema, TNT Sports, Apple TV, and Discovery Entertainment. The TV packages provide access to live sports including UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Cricket, and other sporting events. Customers receive a single consolidated bill for both broadband and TV services. The service includes proactive monitoring to maintain broadband performance. Existing BT customers can access personalized offers and upgrade options through their account portal. This is not a cybersecurity product but rather a consumer internet and television service provider.