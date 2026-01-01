WatchGuard The 443 Logo

WatchGuard The 443

Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends

WatchGuard The 443 Description

The 443 is a cybersecurity podcast produced by WatchGuard that breaks down and simplifies cybersecurity headlines and trends. Hosted by WatchGuard's CSO Corey Nachreiner and Director of Security Operations Marc Laliberte, the podcast provides analysis of current cyber threats, security technologies, and industry developments. The podcast covers topics including ransomware updates, web application security weaknesses, security predictions, extortion attacks, zero-day vulnerabilities, and various cybersecurity incidents. Episodes feature discussions on OWASP Top 10 updates, adversary-in-the-middle campaigns, malicious software updates, and specific vendor security issues. The 443 releases regular episodes that dissect cybersecurity news and provide insights for individuals and organizations. The podcast is available on multiple platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and via RSS feed. Episodes typically feature the two hosts analyzing recent security events, with occasional guest appearances from other WatchGuard security experts. The podcast is part of WatchGuard's broader security content offerings, which include the Secplicity blog and Ransomware Tracker resource hub.

WatchGuard The 443 FAQ

Common questions about WatchGuard The 443 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WatchGuard The 443 is Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends developed by WatchGuard. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with Cybersecurity, News, Podcast.

