WatchGuard The 443
Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends
WatchGuard The 443
Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends
WatchGuard The 443 Description
The 443 is a cybersecurity podcast produced by WatchGuard that breaks down and simplifies cybersecurity headlines and trends. Hosted by WatchGuard's CSO Corey Nachreiner and Director of Security Operations Marc Laliberte, the podcast provides analysis of current cyber threats, security technologies, and industry developments. The podcast covers topics including ransomware updates, web application security weaknesses, security predictions, extortion attacks, zero-day vulnerabilities, and various cybersecurity incidents. Episodes feature discussions on OWASP Top 10 updates, adversary-in-the-middle campaigns, malicious software updates, and specific vendor security issues. The 443 releases regular episodes that dissect cybersecurity news and provide insights for individuals and organizations. The podcast is available on multiple platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and via RSS feed. Episodes typically feature the two hosts analyzing recent security events, with occasional guest appearances from other WatchGuard security experts. The podcast is part of WatchGuard's broader security content offerings, which include the Secplicity blog and Ransomware Tracker resource hub.
WatchGuard The 443 FAQ
Common questions about WatchGuard The 443 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
WatchGuard The 443 is Cybersecurity podcast covering threat analysis and security trends developed by WatchGuard. It is a Resources solution designed to help security teams with Cybersecurity, News, Podcast.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership