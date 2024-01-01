Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams Logo

Cyber Defence Analysis for Blue & Purple Teams

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Summarised cyber defence technical content to help operational blue and purple teams be informed and protect their estates. By Ollie · Over 7,000 subscribers Subscribe No thanks By registering you agree to Substack's Terms of Service, our Privacy Policy, and our Information Collection Notice This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please turn on JavaScript or unblock scripts

Training and Resources
Free
blue-team

ALTERNATIVES