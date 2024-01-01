Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
Resmo's Cybersecurity Blog offers comprehensive insights and tools for modern IT and security teams, focusing on SaaS security, cloud document protection, and integration with platforms like Google Drive and Microsoft 365.
Infosec Resources provides extensive cybersecurity training and certifications to boost cybersecurity skills and careers.
Weekly summary of cybersecurity news and exploits.
A cybersecurity news platform providing updates on threats, vulnerabilities, and breaches.
InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.
Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for penetration testing and red teaming.
A collection of tools to perform searches on GitHub.