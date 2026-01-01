AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management.

Key features: Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments, AI-powered insights across compliance and vendor modules, Endpoint device health monitoring (OS and browser update status)

Shares 5 capabilities with Alvor : Security Reporting, Security Framework, Security Compliance Training, Third Party Security +1 more