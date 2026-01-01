SureCloud GRC Logo

SureCloud GRC

Enterprise GRC platform for risk, compliance, and third-party risk management

GRC
Commercial
SureCloud GRC Description

SureCloud GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for enterprise organizations. The platform provides centralized management of IT, cyber, and business risks through unified risk registers and assessments. The solution includes third-party risk management capabilities with self-serve vendor questionnaires delivered via secure links, contract management, and risk prioritization based on business impact. For compliance management, the platform offers mapping to industry frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR, with support for continuous controls monitoring and automated evidence collection. The platform features data privacy management tools for handling data protection impact assessments, processing activities documentation, and subject access requests. Policy management functionality includes version control, attestation workflows, and distribution tracking. Business continuity planning capabilities support business impact analysis and recovery planning. The system provides AI-powered insights and analytics across GRC domains, with reporting that contextualizes risk and compliance data within broader business operations. Task management and staged review processes enable collaboration across distributed teams. The platform tracks changes over time rather than static snapshots, enabling trend analysis and informed decision-making. SureCloud GRC has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in cyber-risk management, named an Enterprise Solution by Chartis in their eGRC Solutions quadrant, and included as a Major Player in the QKS SPARK Matrix for GRC Platforms.

SureCloud GRC FAQ

