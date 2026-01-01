FortifyData Cyber GRC Description

FortifyData Cyber GRC is a platform designed to automate governance, risk, and compliance processes for cybersecurity. The platform provides centralized management of cyber risk and compliance activities through automated workflows and pre-built frameworks. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI DSS, CMMC, GDPR, GLBA, CIS, CCM, CJIS, DORA, NIS 2, and others. It enables organizations to conduct automated and manual risk assessments, audits, and compliance reviews. Key capabilities include continuous compliance monitoring that detects gaps across the organization, auto-validated responses for technical controls using live assessment findings, and audit readiness features. The platform generates an inventory of IT assets and processes that feeds into cyber risk quantification calculations, including financial metrics like Annualized Loss Expectancy (ALE). The platform includes incident management with a centralized command interface, automated response tools, and guided playbooks for common threats. Policy management features allow centralized creation, distribution, and tracking of IT and cyber policies with automated review cycles. Third-party risk management capabilities include vendor registration, onboarding, risk assessments, and continuous monitoring with external assessments. The platform integrates with existing security tools to consolidate data from multiple sources and provides dashboards for tracking compliance posture in real-time. It includes gap assessments, internal audits, task management, and collaboration features.