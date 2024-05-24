Protecht Enterprise Risk Management
Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management
Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management Description
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management is a platform designed to manage organizational risk, compliance, and audit activities. The system provides capabilities for risk assessments, key risk indicators (KRIs), compliance incident management, vendor risk management, IT risk management, operational resilience, business continuity planning, audit management, and workplace health and safety. The platform features analytics and dashboards that provide structured data visualization for risk profiling and trend identification. It includes a configurable architecture with a dynamic form builder, automated notifications and email alerts, and customizable risk assessment scales that can be adapted without coding requirements. The system supports multiple risk management functions including enterprise risk management, compliance management, vendor risk management, operational resilience and business continuity management, IT risk management, audit management, and workplace health and safety management. It provides preconfigured templates through the Protecht ERM Marketplace for deployment. The platform is designed for team collaboration with features that distribute risk ownership across organizations. It includes implementation and support services with over twenty years of industry experience across various sectors.
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management FAQ
Common questions about Protecht Enterprise Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management is Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management developed by Protecht. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt.
All-in-one GRC platform for risk, compliance, security, privacy, and continuity
AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management
GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
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