Top picks: NetSPI Detective Controls Testing, SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform, Pentera Pentera Platform — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Act Free Assessment alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Act Free Assessment is a free Breach & Attack Simulation tool developed by Act. Security professionals most commonly compare it with NetSPI Detective Controls Testing, SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform, Pentera Pentera Platform, Pentera Pentera Core, and Cybral STORM ATTACKER. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Act Free Assessment, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Validates detective security controls through attack simulations and testing
Exposure validation platform combining BAS and attack path validation (CART)
Shares 3 capabilities with Act Free Assessment: Attack Paths, Lateral Movement, Security Validation
Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously
Automated internal network penetration testing and security validation platform
BAS tool that validates exploit paths via safe, controlled attack simulations.
Shares 3 capabilities with Act Free Assessment: Attack Paths, Lateral Movement, Security Validation
Automated ransomware attack emulation platform for defense validation
FourCore ATTACK is an adversary emulation platform to manage cyber risk with evidence
Adversary emulation tool that validates security control effectiveness via MITRE ATT&CK.
Validates detective security controls through attack simulations and testing
Exposure validation platform combining BAS and attack path validation (CART)
Automated security validation platform for testing attack surfaces continuously
Automated internal network penetration testing and security validation platform
BAS tool that validates exploit paths via safe, controlled attack simulations.
Automated ransomware attack emulation platform for defense validation
FourCore ATTACK is an adversary emulation platform to manage cyber risk with evidence
Adversary emulation tool that validates security control effectiveness via MITRE ATT&CK.
Cloud BAS tool that continuously simulates attacks to identify exploitable paths.
AI-driven platform that continuously simulates attacks to find vulnerabilities.
Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing
Automated security validation platform for cloud environments
Automated platform for testing cybersecurity controls against real threats
Autonomous red teaming stack for recon, pentesting, threat intel & brand defense.
Agentless automated pentest platform for continuous infrastructure security testing.
Breach and attack simulation platform for testing security controls
Open-source threat-informed exposure validation platform for attack simulation
Breach and attack simulation platform for security validation
Cloud security validation platform for auditing & simulating attacks on AWS/Azure/GCP
Security validation platform that simulates attacks to test security controls
Automated threat exposure mgmt platform for continuous security assessments
Cloud attack emulation platform for validating AWS security controls
Validates EDR detection capabilities through autonomous penetration testing
DDoS attack simulation & defense validation service for enterprises.
Continuous security control validation platform testing EDR against adversary TTPs.
Platform for simulating known/unknown threats to test security controls.
Managed adversarial emulation & validation service for continuous security testing.
Multi-product platform for attack emulation, BAS, and security control validation.
Tests leaked/stolen credentials against attack surfaces to identify exposures
Platform for detecting & preventing ad fraud, bot attacks, & account fraud
AI-powered cyber risk emulation platform for insurance & enterprise.
Breach and attack emulation platform that mimics real threat actors.
Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation
An open-source security tool that simulates network breaches by self-propagating across data centers to test organizational resilience against lateral movement attacks.
SaaS BAS platform automating C2 attacks with AI-driven remediation plans
Ransomware attack simulation service to test security defenses and response
Tests email security gateways by simulating real-world email threats
Automated cyber risk assessment platform using threat emulation and analytics
Cloud-based DDoS attack simulation & monitoring platform for defense testing.
AI-driven platform for automated pentesting and security validation.
Continuous AI-based cloud red teaming via digital twin simulation.
Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains.
AI Breach and Attack Simulation that adapts to your defences.
Security and application traffic generator for high-scale network security testing.
Cloud-native test for application experience, security efficacy, and performance.
Cyber range for hands-on security operations training and incident-response drills.
APT Simulator is a tool for simulating a compromised system on Windows.
A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Act Free Assessment.
The most popular alternatives to Act Free Assessment include NetSPI Detective Controls Testing, SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform, Pentera Pentera Platform, Pentera Pentera Core, and Cybral STORM ATTACKER. These Breach & Attack Simulation tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Act Free Assessment listed on CybersecTools, all within the Breach & Attack Simulation category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Act Free Assessment is a free Breach & Attack Simulation tool. You can use it at no cost. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Act Free Assessment is a Breach & Attack Simulation tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for breach & attack simulation capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.