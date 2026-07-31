Act Free Assessment Description

Act Security Free Assessment is a no-cost, read-only attack simulation service that maps attacker access paths within a customer's actual cloud environment. It is deployed in under 5 minutes and requires no write permissions, making it non-intrusive to existing infrastructure. The assessment identifies and visualizes end-to-end access chains from attacker entry points through to production data, covering five real attack scenarios validated against the customer's live environment. Results are presented as step-by-step access chains that security teams can review and share internally. The five attack scenario categories covered include: - External trust exploitation - Data exfiltration paths - AI agent access risks - Vibecoding (AI-assisted development) security gaps - Cross-environment lateral movement The service is oriented toward cloud environments and focuses on identifying over-permissioned access and least-privilege violations that create exploitable attack paths. It is positioned as a precursor to the full Act Security platform, which provides remediation and permanent elimination of identified attack paths. Access is granted via a web form submission requiring a business email and company name. The assessment is free of charge with no stated time limit or feature restriction during the trial period.