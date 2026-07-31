Free read-only cloud attack path simulation covering 5 real attack scenarios.
Free read-only cloud attack path simulation covering 5 real attack scenarios.
Act Security Free Assessment is a no-cost, read-only attack simulation service that maps attacker access paths within a customer's actual cloud environment. It is deployed in under 5 minutes and requires no write permissions, making it non-intrusive to existing infrastructure. The assessment identifies and visualizes end-to-end access chains from attacker entry points through to production data, covering five real attack scenarios validated against the customer's live environment. Results are presented as step-by-step access chains that security teams can review and share internally. The five attack scenario categories covered include: - External trust exploitation - Data exfiltration paths - AI agent access risks - Vibecoding (AI-assisted development) security gaps - Cross-environment lateral movement The service is oriented toward cloud environments and focuses on identifying over-permissioned access and least-privilege violations that create exploitable attack paths. It is positioned as a precursor to the full Act Security platform, which provides remediation and permanent elimination of identified attack paths. Access is granted via a web form submission requiring a business email and company name. The assessment is free of charge with no stated time limit or feature restriction during the trial period.
Common questions about Act Free Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Act Free Assessment is Free read-only cloud attack path simulation covering 5 real attack scenarios, developed by Act. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Least Privilege, Data Exfiltration.
Act Free Assessment offers the following core capabilities:
Act Free Assessment is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
Act Free Assessment is built for security teams handling Attack Paths, Least Privilege, Data Exfiltration, Agentic AI Security. It supports workflows including read-only, agentless attack simulation deployed in under 5 minutes, 5 real attack scenarios validated in the customer's live environment, step-by-step access chain visualization from entry points to production data. Teams typically adopt Act Free Assessment when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/act-free-assessment
Act Free Assessment is a free Threat & Vulnerability Management tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://act.security/free-assessment for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to Act Free Assessment include:
Compare all Act Free Assessment alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/act-free-assessment
Act Free Assessment is for security teams and organizations that need Attack Paths, Least Privilege, Data Exfiltration, Agentic AI Security, Cloud Native. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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