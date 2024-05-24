AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation
Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation
AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation
Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation Description
AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) is a platform that validates security controls through continuous automated testing and adversary emulation. The platform simulates real-world attack scenarios to identify control failures and security gaps across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, EDR, NGFW, and cloud platforms to test defensive capabilities. It uses MITRE ATT&CK framework to align testing with known adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The platform provides automated testing capabilities that run continuously without disrupting production environments. AttackIQ AEV supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) methodology across five stages: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization. The platform identifies exploitable exposures, validates which defenses work against specific threats, and provides remediation guidance based on MITRE ATT&CK. The platform includes multiple deployment options through Flex, Ready, and Enterprise editions. It offers attack path management, attack surface management, vulnerability prioritization, and risk scoring capabilities. The platform enables security teams to test endpoints, hybrid environments, and third-party systems at scale. Testing scenarios are continuously updated to reflect emerging threats and zero-day exploits. The platform provides automated retesting to confirm remediation effectiveness and tracks improvements through dynamic risk scoring.
AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation FAQ
Common questions about AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation is Continuous security control validation platform using adversary emulation developed by AttackIQ. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Breach Simulation, Continuous Testing, Exposure Management.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership