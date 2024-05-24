AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation Description

AttackIQ Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) is a platform that validates security controls through continuous automated testing and adversary emulation. The platform simulates real-world attack scenarios to identify control failures and security gaps across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, EDR, NGFW, and cloud platforms to test defensive capabilities. It uses MITRE ATT&CK framework to align testing with known adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The platform provides automated testing capabilities that run continuously without disrupting production environments. AttackIQ AEV supports Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) methodology across five stages: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization. The platform identifies exploitable exposures, validates which defenses work against specific threats, and provides remediation guidance based on MITRE ATT&CK. The platform includes multiple deployment options through Flex, Ready, and Enterprise editions. It offers attack path management, attack surface management, vulnerability prioritization, and risk scoring capabilities. The platform enables security teams to test endpoints, hybrid environments, and third-party systems at scale. Testing scenarios are continuously updated to reflect emerging threats and zero-day exploits. The platform provides automated retesting to confirm remediation effectiveness and tracks improvements through dynamic risk scoring.