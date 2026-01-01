SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform Description

SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform is an enterprise security testing solution that combines breach and attack simulation (BAS) with continuous automated red teaming (CART) capabilities. The platform consists of two main components: SafeBreach Validate and SafeBreach Propagate. SafeBreach Validate provides breach and attack simulation functionality with a library of attack methods that test security control efficacy across the cyber kill chain. It delivers tool-specific remediation guidance based on simulation results. SafeBreach Propagate focuses on attack path validation by emulating lateral movement, privilege escalation, and credential harvesting to quantify post-breach blast radius. This component operates continuously and automatically to assess what attackers could accomplish after an initial breach. The platform provides visibility into both perimeter security control effectiveness and potential breach impact. It includes MITRE ATT&CK coverage and updates attack methods within 24 hours of emerging threats. The solution is designed for enterprise environments with emphasis on safety, scalability, and support. SafeBreach integrates with existing security tools to validate their efficacy and maximize return on investment. The platform includes reporting capabilities for various stakeholders and is backed by a research team that maintains the attack method library.