SafeBreach Validate

Breach and attack simulation platform for testing security controls

Threat Management
Commercial
SafeBreach Validate Description

SafeBreach Validate is a breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform that tests security control efficacy across the cyber kill chain. The platform deploys lightweight simulators in network segments, cloud environments, or on endpoints to execute attack scenarios and evaluate security controls against tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by threat actors. The solution uses the Hacker's Playbook, a repository of attack methods that includes coverage of MITRE ATT&CK framework, known attacks, and threat groups. Organizations can run simulations using pre-built attack scenarios or create custom attacks based on threat intelligence feeds, Python scripting, and PCAP files. SafeBreach Validate analyzes simulation results by correlating them with event logs from integrated security devices to identify gaps and misconfigurations in security controls. The platform provides tool-specific remediation guidance and enables teams to validate custom detections against known attack methods to test the end-to-end efficacy of detection and alert lifecycles. The platform includes a management console that orchestrates and executes attack scenarios continuously. After remediation, simulations can be re-run to validate modifications and monitor configuration drift. Customizable dashboards and reports provide visibility into control efficacy, threat exposure, and security posture, including peer benchmarking and posture scoring capabilities.

SafeBreach Validate is Breach and attack simulation platform for testing security controls developed by SafeBreach. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation, MITRE Attack.

