Keepnet Labs Email Threat Simulator Description

Keepnet Labs Email Threat Simulator is a testing platform that evaluates email security infrastructure by sending real-world attack simulations to dedicated test inboxes. The tool tests secure email gateway solutions including Office 365 and Google Workspace by deploying over 700 attack vectors to measure detection capabilities and identify vulnerabilities. The platform simulates various email-based threats including malicious attachments, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, file format exploits, and client-side attacks. It enables organizations to test antivirus, anti-spam, sandbox solutions, and other email security products against known attack patterns. The simulator provides continuous automated scanning with new attack vectors to assess email gateway defenses over time. It identifies misconfigurations such as Open Relay, Reverse DNS issues, and DNSBL problems in email systems. Organizations can incorporate custom malicious attack vectors to test various security products including email gateways, DLP solutions, and sandboxes. The platform generates detailed reports showing which attacks bypassed security controls, provides actionable insights on human misconfigurations, and tracks email defense capabilities through company scoring. It integrates with Outlook Web Access and Office 365 for email security testing, particularly useful when services like POP3/IMAP are restricted. The tool aims to help organizations improve email blocking efficiency by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities in their email security infrastructure.