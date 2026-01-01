NetSPI Detective Controls Testing Logo

NetSPI Detective Controls Testing

Validates detective security controls through simulated attack scenarios

NetSPI Detective Controls Testing Description

NetSPI Detective Controls Testing is a service that validates the effectiveness of detective security controls through focused attack simulations. The service tests security tools including endpoint security solutions, network security solutions, SIEMs, and MSSPs to identify gaps such as misconfigurations and missed detections. The service offers multiple simulation packs targeting different environments and attack vectors: - MITRE ATT&CK simulation pack provides network-wide detection control testing across the cyber kill chain - Linux simulation pack focuses on tactics for exploiting Linux environments including remote code execution and shell configuration modifications - Azure Cloud simulation pack tests authenticated and anonymous attacks against Azure environments - MacOS simulation pack addresses Apple-specific attack vectors in enterprise environments - Ransomware simulation pack prevents lateral movement, privilege escalation, and data encryption by simulating real-world campaigns from threat actors like CL0P, BlackCat, and Fin7 - ESXi simulation pack validates hypervisor-specific controls to protect virtual machines The service combines expert-driven testing with AI technology to simulate real-world attack behaviors. It includes native integration capabilities and API access to ensure security insights are actionable within existing tech stacks and workflows. Organizations can customize simulations based on their specific requirements and environment configurations.

NetSPI Detective Controls Testing is Validates detective security controls through simulated attack scenarios developed by NetSPI. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation, Cloud Security.

