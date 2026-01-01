ZAIUX ZAIUX® Evo Logo

SaaS BAS platform automating C2 attacks with AI-driven remediation plans

ZAIUX Evo is a cloud-based Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform that automates adversarial exposure validation for IT infrastructures. The solution simulates realistic hacker attacks from outside the network, testing the entire defense chain including privilege escalation and data exfiltration protection. The platform operates through an agentless architecture, deploying an initialization package that executes from any endpoint without requiring agents or network probes. The DPZR engine incorporates machine learning algorithms to emulate human attacker behavior, dynamically analyzing user behavioral patterns and orchestrating context-based attacks in real time. ZAIUX Evo targets Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID environments, executing attack techniques in stealth mode to avoid detection. The system generates isolated sandboxes for each assessment and completes simulations within 24 hours. Reports map successful attacks to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and include remediation plans without false positives. The platform supports multi-site deployments with centralized cloud management, enabling simultaneous BAS execution across different networks. Integration capabilities include plugins for EDR and SIEM platforms, plus APIs for third-party integrations. The solution can migrate implants to ZAIUX Framework for manual penetration testing continuation after automated simulation completion.

ZAIUX ZAIUX® Evo is SaaS BAS platform automating C2 attacks with AI-driven remediation plans developed by Pikered. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Active Directory, Attack Simulation.

